$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 376,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $35,756,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,850,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William J. Doherty sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $1,815,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,213 shares of company stock worth $60,480,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $964,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $4,427,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.8% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 33,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,390. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

