1,938 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Purchased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,167,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,849,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 229,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 883,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,700,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,425 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,422,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

Shares of Akamai Technologies opened at $74.66 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $284,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $581,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock worth $12,118,375 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

