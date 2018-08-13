$19.28 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $19.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.14 million and the lowest is $18.41 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $68.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.23 million to $69.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $90.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 48.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 196.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 232,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,787,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 222,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 110,185 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 171.5% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 164,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 104,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital opened at $13.64 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $535.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.55. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

