17,172 Shares in Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 417,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 615.2% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Lam Research opened at $178.10 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.82 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

