153,601 Shares in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Senior Housing Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNH opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

