14,749 Shares in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of Aaron’s opened at $46.61 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,457,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $537,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,165. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

