139,810 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 139,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 392.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $30.64 on Monday.

