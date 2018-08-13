13,789 Shares in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 246,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 138,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHF. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

