11,849 Shares in Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock (NTIC) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:NTIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock opened at $31.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Northern Technologies International Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

