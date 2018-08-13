$102.90 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to announce $102.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.26 million and the highest is $105.55 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $393.21 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $487.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $456.41 million to $521.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.18 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

APTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 233,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $281,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $6,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 372,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 220,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

