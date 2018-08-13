$1.02 EPS Expected for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 44.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $17,861,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $208.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

