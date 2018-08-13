$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Realogy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Realogy reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realogy will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realogy.

Get Realogy alerts:

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Realogy opened at $21.22 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Realogy has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 88,695.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 145,461 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.