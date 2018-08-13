$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other W. R. Berkley news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 75.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

