$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. MSG Networks posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.
Several brokerages have commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
MSG Networks opened at $23.05 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.
About MSG Networks
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
