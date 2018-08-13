$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. MSG Networks posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

Several brokerages have commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 4,728.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 771,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 755,805 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 687,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 686,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 247,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,087,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 163,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks opened at $23.05 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

