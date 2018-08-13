$0.47 EPS Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. Briggs & Stratton posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Briggs & Stratton.

BGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,349. The company has a market capitalization of $733.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Briggs & Stratton has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 11,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

