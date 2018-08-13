$0.24 EPS Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Boyd Gaming opened at $35.08 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply