$0.24 EPS Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Boyd Gaming opened at $35.08 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.