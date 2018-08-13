$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 2,775,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,245 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 478,333.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 956,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 956,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after acquiring an additional 693,922 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 7,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,389. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

