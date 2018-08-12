Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $38.20 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of Paypal opened at $87.01 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at $875,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

