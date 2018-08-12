Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.29 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 29.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $4,150,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Chubb opened at $135.89 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $123.96 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

