Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,251,999 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 13th total of 1,403,213 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 6,107.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,079,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the second quarter worth $3,553,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) opened at $2.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

