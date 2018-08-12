ZenGold (ZENGOLD) Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. ZenGold has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $329.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZenGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and RightBTC. Over the last seven days, ZenGold has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZenGold Token Profile

ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold . ZenGold’s official website is www.zengold.org

Buying and Selling ZenGold

ZenGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZenGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

