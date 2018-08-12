Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €46.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.66 ($54.25).

Shares of Zalando opened at €45.08 ($52.42) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

