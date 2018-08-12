ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

ZALANDO SE/ADR traded down $0.38, hitting $25.68, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 1.06.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.