Zacks: Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the first quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.34 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

