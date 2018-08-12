Zacks: Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pixelworks an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pixelworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on Pixelworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.
Pixelworks traded down $0.07, hitting $4.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 186,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,334. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.
