Zacks: Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRLN. ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $29,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $169,804 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 438.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 11,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,564. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 26.20%. analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

