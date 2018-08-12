Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. FBN Securities raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.41 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.49.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,749,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,650,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,863,000. Finally, Waldron LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

