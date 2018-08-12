Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) to Hold

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Offshore’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet enables it to stay ahead of its peers in a market, where offshore rig demand is expected to surge through 2025. At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the company had a total contracted backlog of $2.2 billion, reflecting 23 rig years of work. This not only reflects steady demand from clients but also offers an unmatched level of earnings and cash flow visibility. The cost-control initiatives of Diamond Offshore are also promising. However, the companyis facing pressure on top line. While oil prices have improved over the last year, the company’s revenues have failed to register a positive change. In the trailing 12 months the company’s revenues fell 14.1%. It has also expressed concern relating to reduced EBITDA margin as customers try to seal the deal at the ongoing rates for future works. Therefore a cautious stance should be maintained on the stock.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Diamond Offshore Drilling traded up $0.25, hitting $18.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 780,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,357. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $34,409.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,629,654 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

