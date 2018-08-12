Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to “Strong-Buy”

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Commercial Vehicle Group opened at $9.04 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $281.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $233.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.60 million. equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $142,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

