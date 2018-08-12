Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Investment (AINV) to Sell

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AINV. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of Apollo Investment opened at $5.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 876,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,246 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

