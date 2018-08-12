Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a $31.40 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of FFBC remained flat at $$31.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 174,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,483.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 38.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 35.7% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

