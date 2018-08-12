Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Digital Turbine (APPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Digital Turbine opened at $1.55 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.58. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.7% during the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 397.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,238,351 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 143.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,382,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 815,677 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 71.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

