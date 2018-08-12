Zacks: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Internet Initiative Japan an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of IIJI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 4,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,878. The company has a market cap of $894.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $409.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.69 million. analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

