Zacks: Brokerages Expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. MedEquities Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million.

MRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

MRT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 113,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,020. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 18,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $189,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 165,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,407 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,884 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,171,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

