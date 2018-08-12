Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (DOOR) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Masonite International traded down $0.05, reaching $68.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 274,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8,161.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,330,327 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,291,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after buying an additional 279,191 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,997,000 after buying an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 849,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

