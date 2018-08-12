Zacks: Brokerages Expect iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iPic Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.63). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that iPic Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iPic Entertainment.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of iPic Entertainment opened at $6.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iPic Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.77.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

