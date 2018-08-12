Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.41. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

International Game Technology stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.51. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in International Game Technology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $22,797,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in International Game Technology by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 477,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,265,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

