Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.50 Million

Analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $148.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $150.00 million. Insulet reported sales of $121.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $560.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.89 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $691.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $665.93 million to $726.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $702,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,122 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 304,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 403,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. 583,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

