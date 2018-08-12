Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Green Plains Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.40% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,358.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

