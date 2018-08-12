Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post sales of $68.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the lowest is $67.99 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $54.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $270.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $275.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $288.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $263,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC remained flat at $$41.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

