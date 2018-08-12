Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nike Inc (NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report $9.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.99 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $39.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.83 billion to $39.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.59 billion to $42.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Nike opened at $80.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,898.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,372,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,830,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $305,227,000 after purchasing an additional 940,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.