Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.31. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.36 million. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “$23.87” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $36.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

