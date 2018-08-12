Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.97. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MED assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Shares of HON opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

