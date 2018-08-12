Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancorp Inc (TBBK) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.51 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Bancorp traded down $0.02, hitting $10.01, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 169,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.13. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

