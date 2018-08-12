Zacks: Analysts Set $14.50 Price Target for GWG Holdings Inc (GWGH)

Shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GWG an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWGH. ValuEngine upgraded GWG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GWG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of GWG opened at $8.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . GWG has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.97, a quick ratio of 22.17 and a current ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.45.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.10. GWG had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. analysts anticipate that GWG will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

