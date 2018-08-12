Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Rapid7 opened at $31.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $735,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,493 shares of company stock worth $54,990,762. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 68.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

