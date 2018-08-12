Zacks: Analysts Expect Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Party City Holdco posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.95 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco traded down $0.80, hitting $15.10, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,070,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

