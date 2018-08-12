Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris Inc (ITI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Iteris also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Iteris by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 208,926 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 869,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 36,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,248. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

