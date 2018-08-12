Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Digital Turbine also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Digital Turbine traded up $0.11, hitting $1.55, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 618,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.58. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,788.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.