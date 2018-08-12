Zacks: Analysts Expect Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) will report sales of $269.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company Class B’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.11 million. Crawford & Company Class B reported sales of $270.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company Class B will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company Class B.

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.22 million. Crawford & Company Class B had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRD.B. ValuEngine downgraded Crawford & Company Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 5,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,411. The company has a market cap of $464.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.46. Crawford & Company Class B has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Crawford & Company Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Crawford & Company Class B Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

